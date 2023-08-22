Caretaker Federal Minister for Commerce, Dr Gohar Ejaz on Tuesday proposed a “Business Park” initiative to enhance trade for sustainable economic growth in the country.

In a bid to consolidate Pakistan’s global trade connections, the Federal Minister has unveiled his intention to establish Business Parks in major cities, said a press release issued here.

These parks or Facilitation Centres for traders would be designed to serve as hubs for foreign traders, enhancing trade relationships and driving economic growth.

He said this during a meeting held on Tuesday at his office in Islamabad, where he met with prominent exporters and trader Fawad Mukhtar, CEO of Fatima Fertilizer. Anwaar Ahmad Ghani, CEO of Ghani Glass Ltd, Mian M Ahsan US apparel and denim, Shahid Soorti CEO of Soorti Textile, Fawad Javaid, Din Textile, Faisal Afridi, Haier Appliances, to discuss his vision.

The minister reiterated his determination to explore every avenue possible to realize Pakistan’s export potential. Dr. Gohar Ejaz observed that the proposed Business Parks would be poised as vital stepping stones in realizing Pakistan’s economic growth and prosperity on the global stage. With a focus on immediate solutions, the establishment of buying houses or the utilization of rental buildings managed by the local business community also came under discussion.

These measures would aim at addressing the pressing need for the facilitation of foreign traders. Expressing his resolute commitment to increasing the country’s exports, Dr Ejaz emphasized the necessity to adopt a strategic approach.

The minister proposed targeting specific countries according to their respective sectors, thus maximizing the impact of Pakistan’s export efforts. This tailored strategy, he believes, will yield more favorable results and enhance Pakistan’s global trade relationships. Promising the full support of the government to the business community, the minister assured that their concerns and challenges will be effectively addressed.—APP