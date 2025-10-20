Islamabad, Pakistan weather: Rains expected in upper parts

ISLAMABAD – Intermittent rains are expected in upper parts of Pakistan on Monday night and the next two days.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), continental air prevails over most parts of Pakistan. A shallow westerly wave will likely approach northern parts of the country.

Under these conditions, dry weather is expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and most parts of Pakistan on Monday night and the next two days. Cold weather is expected in hilly areas during morning and night hours.

However, partly cloudy weather with light rain is expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir during the forecast period.

Islamabad’s maximum temperatures will likely remain between 31°C and 33°C on Tuesday and Wednesday and between 30°C and 32°C on Thursday.

Rawalpindi’s maximum temperatures will likely remain between 30°C and 32°C on Tuesday and Wednesday and between 29°C and 31°C on Thursday.

Meanwhile, dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country and cold in hilly areas during the last 24 hours.

Mithi remained the hottest place in Pakistan, where the maximum temperature was recorded at 39°C. The maximum temperature in Turbat and Chhor was recorded at 38°C.

In Islamabad, the maximum temperature was recorded at 32°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 58 per cent.

In Rawalpindi, the maximum temperature was recorded at 31°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 29 per cent.