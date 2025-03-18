Reviving NAP

LAST week, as news broke of the Jaffar Express hijacking—social media erupted with debates: Why do attacks persist?

Who’s to blame?

But beneath the outrage lies a harder truth: Pakistan’s growing terrorism threat, fuelled by groups like the TTP and Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), demands unconventional approaches.

These anti-state movements, with their escalating violence, aren’t just security challenges; they’re existential threats to national stability.

The National Action Plan (NAP), born in 2014 after terrorists slaughtered 140 children in Peshawar, was supposed to be our answer.

It wasn’t just about military ops; it vowed to dismantle extremism’s ecosystem, the hate in textbooks, the corruption in courts, the despair in Balochistan’s mineral-rich deserts.

To its credit, NAP’s kinetic successes are undeniable.

Operations like Zarb-e-Azb and Radd-ul-Fasaad disrupted terror networks, reclaimed territory, and restored a semblance of order in regions once ruled by fear.

Pakistan’s security forces have sacrificed immensely, and their victories deserve recognition.

Schools reopened in Swat; markets thrived in Quetta.

But as DG ISPR and the Interior Minister recently emphasized, kinetic actions alone won’t suffice.

The 14-point revised NAP, which stresses parallel counter terrorism efforts in both kinetic and non-kinetic domains, remains half-implemented.

These gains, while critical, were always meant to be the first phase a foundation for deeper, systemic change.

The 2021 revision of NAP acknowledged this duality, urging a “two-fisted” strategy: one fist to crush militants, the other to uplift marginalized communities.

Yet years later, the second fist remains unclenched.

Yes, chasing and eliminating terrorists behind the Jaffar Express hijacking is non-negotiable.

Pakistan’s kinetic wins in KP and Balochistan will only hold if paired with social, economic, and political actions.

NAP’s non-kinetic pillars, justice reforms, inclusive governance, job creation, are not optional extras.

They’re the glue that binds military gains into lasting peace.

However, as the performance of past and present governments on NAP’s implementation remains unsatisfactory, political inertia risks squandering military gains.

While the Chief Minister of Balochistan was partially right in citing terrorism during recent press talks, his administration must also address systemic inequities fuelling discontent.

Mainstreaming Baloch communities without compromising territorial integrity or constitutional supremacy is equally urgent, requiring dialogue and development alongside security measures.

The National Action Plan remains Pakistan’s most coherent and comprehensive strategy to counter terrorism and extremism.

Yet its success hinges not on paper promises but on implementation, relentless, unflinching, and holistic.

Kinetic operations to dismantle groups like the TTP and BLA are essential, but they cannot substitute for political will to reform governance, address Balochistan’s deprivation, or empower marginalized communities.

Pakistan’s leadership, civilian and military alike, must now demonstrate the vision and determination to fulfil NAP’s original mandate.

Without this inclusive approach—one that marries force with fairness, security with justice—peace will remain fleeting, stability illusory.

The path is clear. The tools exist.

The question is whether Pakistan’s rulers will finally wield them to secure a future where every citizen thrives, not just survives.

—The writer is a freelance content writer & [email protected]