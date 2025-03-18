Harnessing AI for industrial growth

PAKISTAN’S industrial sector has faced significant challenges in recent years, impacting its growth and competitiveness.

In 2024, the industrial production index experienced a decline, with a 1.92% decrease in September compared to the same month in the previous year.

This downturn underscores the pressing need for transformative measures to revitalize the sector.

One of the critical challenges is technological stagnation.

Many industries continue to rely on traditional, labour-intensive processes, leading to low productivity and increased operational costs.

The energy sector, despite an installed electricity generation capacity reaching 42,131 MW in March 2024, still struggles with inefficiencies.

For the fiscal year 2024, total electricity generation stood at 92,091 GWh against a demand of 68,559 GWh, highlighting issues in distribution and utilization.

The textile industry, a cornerstone of Pakistan’s economy, faces intense global competition due to rising production costs and outdated machinery.

Similarly, the agriculture sector grapples with low yields and inefficient resource utilization, partly due to outdated farming practices.

Manufacturing industries lack automation and precision, leading to wastage and inconsistencies in product quality.

Despite being an emerging economy, Pakistan has yet to fully embrace digital transformation.

There is a lack of investment in research and development (R&D), leaving industries unable to innovate or adapt to changing global trends.

Moreover, the absence of Industry 4.0 standards which emphasize smart manufacturing, automation, and data-driven decision-making prevents industries from achieving maximum efficiency.

The integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Industry 4.0 standards can serve as a game-changer for Pakistan’s industrial sector.

By leveraging machine learning, big data analytics and the Internet of Things (IoT), industries can optimize operations, reduce costs and improve decision-making.

In the textile industry, AI-powered predictive maintenance can reduce machine downtime, while automated quality control systems can ensure better consistency in production.

Similarly, precision agriculture, driven by AI and IoT-enabled sensors, can enhance crop yield and resource efficiency by providing real-time insights into soil conditions, weather patterns, and pest infestations.

In manufacturing, adopting robotic automation and cyber-physical systems can improve productivity, reduce human error, and minimize waste.

AI-driven smart supply chains can also help industries streamline logistics, ensuring timely deliveries and reducing bottlenecks.

Furthermore, blockchain technology can improve transparency in trade and reduce fraud.

The energy sector can benefit significantly from AI-driven energy management systems, which optimize power distribution and predict electricity demand more accurately.

This can help address Pakistan’s longstanding energy crisis by improving efficiency and reducing wastage.

For Pakistan to successfully implement AI and Industry 4.0, a multi-pronged strategy is required.

Government policies and incentives should encourage industries to adopt digital transformation.

Investment in skill development programs is crucial to equip the workforce with the expertise needed for AI-driven industries.

Collaborations between academia and industry must be strengthened to foster innovation and R&D.

Moreover, cybersecurity frameworks should be established to protect digital infrastructures from cyber threats, ensuring a secure and reliable transition to Industry 4.0.

Public-private partnerships can also play a vital role in accelerating the adoption of smart technologies.

Pakistan’s industrial future depends on its ability to embrace AI and Industry 4.0.

While challenges remain, the right policies, investments, and technological advancements can transform industries, making them more efficient, competitive, and sustainable.

The time to act is now only through digital transformation can Pakistan secure its place in the global industrial landscape.

—The writer is contributing columnist.