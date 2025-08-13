Reviving Jinnah’s vision in today’s Pakistan

IN 1947, Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah envisioned Pakistan as more than a new state — he saw it as a just, united and dignified nation where the law reigned supreme, leaders served with integrity and every citizen, regardless of faith or background, enjoyed equal rights.

It was a bold promise of moral strength and national purpose — a promise that still calls out to us today.

Over the decades, Pakistan has faced many challenges that have moved it away from these ideals. Political instability, corruption, intolerance, terrorism and weak governance have slowed national progress. Today, as the nation stands at another turning point, it is necessary to return to the principles that inspired the struggle for independence.

This year’s Independence Day theme, Marka-e-Haq — the battle for truth — holds a powerful message. Pakistan was not created only as a geographical state, but as a moral commitment to justice, fairness and truth in governance. The real test is whether these values are alive in our institutions and our society. Reviving Jinnah’s vision means restoring trust in state institutions. The law must protect all citizens equally, and corruption or abuse of power must be met with firm action. Strong institutions will rebuild public confidence and attract economic growth.

It also means valuing diversity and promoting tolerance. Pakistan’s many faiths and cultures can become a strength if mutual respect is practiced in daily life.

This would improve the country’s image and create more opportunities in trade, tourism and diplomacy. With over 60% of the population under 30, Pakistan’s young people are the key to its future. Investment in modern education, skills development and technology will prepare them to compete globally and contribute to national progress. Terrorism and extremism remain urgent threats. While security forces can prevent attacks, lasting peace will only come through education, community awareness and positive role models that promote unity over division.

Every 14 August, the flag is raised and the sacrifices made for freedom are remembered. But under the spirit of Marka-e-Haq, we are reminded that independence is only the first step. The true goal is a Pakistan where justice, truth and equality are lived every day.

The path is clear: work together, protect rights, strengthen institutions and unite as one nation. Reviving this vision is not just about honouring history, it is about securing the future. The time for action is now.

—The writer is an Islamabad-based broadcast journalist.

