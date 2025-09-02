Rethinking plastic waste

EACH day, Islamabad—the so-called “green city” of Pakistan—produces mountains of waste that silently erode its beauty.

Plastic, in particular, has woven itself into the fabric of our everyday lives, from packaging to disposable cutlery, leaving behind a trail of destruction. Once hailed as a symbol of convenience, it now lingers for centuries, choking drains, polluting rivers, and cluttering streets. The irony is bitter: the very material designed to make life easier has become one of our most pressing urban challenges.

What makes this crisis alarming is not just the sheer volume of plastic waste but also the absence of a coherent national response. According to the Ministry of Climate Change, Pakistan generates over 3.9 million tons of plastic annually, with nearly 65 percent mismanaged. A significant share ends up in landfills, open dumps, or water channels. Cities like Islamabad, meant to set an example for urban planning, are struggling to manage overflowing dumpsites. The problem is worsened by a lack of segregation at source and weak municipal mechanisms.

But this issue cannot be reduced to statistics alone. Walk through Islamabad’s sectors, and the story is visible. Polythene bags suffocate soil in green belts, bottles float in Rawal Lake, and disposable cups pile up outside tea stalls. Residents, knowingly or unknowingly, contribute to a throwaway culture. While it is easy to blame institutions, the truth is that our collective behavior fuels this crisis. Convenience often trumps responsibility, and without changing that mindset, no government intervention will succeed.

Globally, many countries are reimagining waste as a resource. Sweden converts it into energy, while Rwanda has banned single-use plastics altogether, setting an example for Africa. Pakistan, however, continues to struggle with short-term bans on plastic bags that are rarely enforced and quickly forgotten. If we truly want to rethink waste, we must move beyond token bans toward systemic reforms that combine regulation, incentives, and innovation.

The first step must be segregation at source. Imagine if every household in Islamabad had two bins: one for organic waste, another for recyclables. This simple act could reduce landfill pressure by half and provide raw material for recycling industries. But segregation requires public buy-in, which in turn demands awareness campaigns, school curricula, and incentives like discounts for those who comply. Waste management is not just a municipal responsibility; it is a social contract between citizens and the state.

Second, recycling must be transformed into a formal, thriving sector. Currently, informal waste pickers play a vital role, yet they remain marginalized and vulnerable. By integrating them into formal waste value chains, providing protective gear, and linking them with recycling plants, Pakistan can turn livelihoods built on waste into engines of dignity and growth. Local entrepreneurs are already experimenting with recycling plastic into furniture, tiles, and even fashion products. Scaling up such innovations could create jobs while reducing pollution.

Third, we must explore alternatives. Biodegradable packaging, reusable cloth bags, and incentives for businesses to reduce plastic use are all steps in the right direction. Supermarkets could offer discounts to customers bringing reusable bags. Restaurants could shift to biodegradable containers with government subsidies. A green transition is not about eliminating plastic overnight but about gradually replacing harmful habits with sustainable ones. Islamabad, as the capital city, has a responsibility to set the tone for the rest of the country. Pilot projects here—such as community-led recycling hubs, plastic buy-back schemes, and green business incubators—could serve as models for Lahore, Karachi, and beyond. More importantly, the city could leverage its educated population to pioneer a cultural shift, where waste is no longer something to discard but something to transform.

Ultimately, the plastic crisis is about choices. Each bottle we discard, each bag we accept, is a choice that adds up. Likewise, each step toward segregation, recycling, and innovation is a choice that carries the potential for transformation. Pakistan can either continue drowning in its waste or dare to reimagine it as a resource for economic and social resilience. As a policy analyst, I firmly believe that waste is not just an environmental concern but also a development opportunity. Tackling plastic waste is about cleaner cities, yes, but it is also about stronger futures—ones where innovation, community responsibility, and policy reform intersect. The road from plastic waste to possibility is not an easy one, but it is the only one worth taking if we want our cities to thrive for generations to come.

—The writer is a policy advocate and researcher. She is a Public Policy Master’s graduate of King’s College London.

([email protected])