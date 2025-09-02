From salt to global power

PAKISTAN stands on the brink of an extraordinary opportunity that could revolutionize our economy and establish the country as a global leader in clean energy technology.

The key lies not in oil or gas, but in something far more abundant – salt. Our nation possesses the world’s second-largest salt reserves and these deposits hold the secret to a multi-billion-dollar industry that could create thousands of jobs and transform Pakistan’s economic future. Sodium-ion batteries, often called “salt batteries,” work similarly to lithium-ion batteries in our phones and laptops, but use sodium instead of expensive lithium. Sodium is the same element found in common table salt, making these batteries far cheaper and more sustainable to produce.

The technology is revolutionary. During charging, sodium ions move from one electrode to another through a liquid medium, storing energy. When we need power, the process reverses, releasing electricity. What makes this exciting for Pakistan is that sodium is approximately 1,000 times more abundant than lithium on Earth. Pakistan’s salt wealth is remarkable. The famous Khewra Salt Mine, located just 160 kilometres from Islamabad, contains an estimated 220 to 600 million tons of salt reserves. This single mine produces about 400,000 tons of salt annually and could continue operating for over 1000 years.

Pakistan currently exports raw salt at $50-200 per ton, but processing it into battery materials could increase its value to $1,000-3,000 per ton. This shift could generate billions in additional revenue, especially with our globally recognized pink Himalayan salt. The sodium-ion battery market is projected to grow from $0.67 billion in 2025 to over $8 billion by 2035, providing Pakistan an opportunity to capture significant market share. Job creation would be substantial. A single battery manufacturing facility creates thousands of direct jobs in assembly, quality control and technical operations, with wages typically above national averages. Beyond direct employment, the industry would create extensive supporting jobs in salt processing, chemical production and technical services. Economists estimate that for every job in battery manufacturing, 2-3 additional jobs are created in supporting industries.

The industry could significantly enhance exports by allowing Pakistan to transition from importing expensive batteries to becoming a major exporter in regional markets like the Middle East, Central Asia and Africa. This shift would elevate Pakistan from a raw material exporter to a high-tech manufacturer. With the industrial sector contributing over 28% to GDP, we can leverage our chemical industry for battery components and our automotive sector as a key customer as electric vehicles gain traction. The key is attracting investment and forming partnerships with international battery manufacturers. Companies like Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL) are actively seeking new manufacturing locations. Pakistan’s combination of abundant raw materials, competitive labour costs and strategic location makes it attractive for such investments.

Special economic zones could host integrated battery manufacturing clusters, including assembly facilities and research centres. The recent MoU between the University of Sargodha (UoS) in Pakistan and Zaozhuang School of Technology (ZST) in China to establish a Joint Research Centre on Lithium Batteries highlights the potential for international collaboration in battery technology. Private sector companies, particularly those in salt mining and processing, could expand into specialized chemical processing for battery applications, creating a complete supply chain from raw salt extraction to finished products.

Pakistani universities and research institutions play a vital role in realizing this vision. The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has established research grant programs that could support battery technology development, including funding for new PhD researchers and advanced laboratories. Leading institutions like the National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) and Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) already conduct energy storage research that could expand to focus on sodium-ion technology. These universities have the expertise to develop improved battery materials and train the skilled workforce needed. Universities must develop educational programs preparing graduates for careers in this emerging industry. The battery sector requires workers with specialized skills in materials science, electrochemistry, and manufacturing engineering.

Developing Pakistan’s sodium-ion battery industry requires coordinated action from government, industry, and academia. The government must provide policy support, research funding, and infrastructure development. Industry must invest in new capabilities and embrace international partnerships. Universities must focus their research efforts and develop relevant educational programs.

Other countries are recognizing the potential of sodium-ion batteries and developing their own capabilities. Pakistan’s advantages provide a head start, but only with decisive action. Pakistan has been blessed with abundant natural resources throughout history, but we have often failed to capture their full value by exporting raw materials instead of developing value-added industries. The sodium-ion battery opportunity represents a chance to break this pattern and build a modern, high-tech industry based on our natural advantages. The choice is clear: continue exporting raw salt at commodity prices, or build an industry that creates high-paying jobs, generates substantial exports, and positions Pakistan as a leader in sustainable technology. Resources are available, technology is proven and the market opportunity is enormous.

For the people of Pakistan, this represents hope for better employment opportunities and a more prosperous future. The time for action is now. Pakistan’s salt reserves have waited millions of years to reach their full potential. The moment has finally arrived to transform this ancient resource into the foundation of a modern, sustainable economy that will benefit all Pakistanis for generations to come.

—The writer is a professor at the National University of Sciences and Technology, Islamabad, with extensive experience in both teaching and research.

