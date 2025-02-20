Resolve against terrorism

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said that the complete elimination of terrorism was the mission of his government, as Pakistan’s development and prosperity are linked to it.

Speaking at a meeting of the Federal Cabinet, he commended the sacrifices being rendered by the Armed Forces of Pakistan in the fight against terrorism, saying that their sacrifices would always be remembered.

There is no doubt that both civilian and military leadership are committed to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country despite daunting challenges thrown by some terrorist outfits and their foreign masters, who have joined hands as part of their nefarious designs to hinder the country’s steady march on the road to economic progress and prosperity.

The existence of this nexus has been confirmed in a recent report submitted to the UN Security Council, which stated that in 2024 alone, the TTP carried out over 600 attacks in Pakistan, underscoring the persistent threat posed by the militant group and its ties with the Afghan Taliban.

According to the UN report, the Afghan Taliban provide approximately $43,000 per month to the TTP, facilitating its operations and expansion.

The TTP has established new training centres in Afghanistan’s Kunar, Nangarhar, Khost and Paktika provinces, further cementing its operational stronghold.

This direct financial and logistical backing has emboldened the TTP, allowing it to launch cross-border attacks with greater frequency and sophistication.

However, it is encouraging that Pakistan defence forces, which previously scored significant gains in unconventional war against terror, are again pursuing terrorists in all parts of the country, especially Balochistan and KP that have understandably become the focus of activities by anti-Pakistan forces.

The success of the Pakistan Army can be gauged by the fact that in one intelligence-based operation alone at least thirty terrorists were killed in South Waziristan district on February 17.

This shows Pakistan is doing its job effectively but total elimination of the menace of terrorism is not possible without global support and coordination as the UN report also revealed that the TTP’s collaboration with other militant groups such as Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) and Tehreek-e-Jihad Pakistan (TJP), further complicating the security landscape. In this backdrop, it is the responsibility of the countries like the United States to help Pakistan finish the task but strangely enough Washington, under President Trump, has chosen to buy the Indian narrative of terrorism.

There is another aspect of the ongoing wave of terrorism – repeated attacks in Balochistan against people belonging to other provinces, especially Punjab, which is surely an attempt to harm national harmony but designs of the enemy can be thwarted through greater vigilance not only by law-enforcing agencies but also the civil society.