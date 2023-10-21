LAHORE- The police have sought permission from Lahore’s Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) to investigate Khadija Shah in connection with the case concerning the incident involving setting up the buildings on fire.

ATC Judge Abhar Gul passed the orders on the plea of the Lahore police.

During the proceedings, the police asserted that it was imperative to obtain permission for an inspection of Khadija Shah while she is in detention.

The court, while endorsing the police’s plea, granted the necessary permission for the inspection of Khadija Shah within the confines of the jail. It is noteworthy that prior to this development, Khadija Shah had been granted bail in the case related to the siege of her military tower and Jinnah House.

On Wednesday, the Lahore High Court (LHC) granted bail to Khadija Shah, a prominent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activist, in relation to two cases regarding May 9 riots.

A LHC division bench headed by Justice Alia Neelum passed the order.

The court also allowed bail to nine other accused in the cases.

Khadija Shah, who had been under judicial remand due to her involvement in multiple cases stemming from the May 9 riots, approached the Lahore High Court seeking transparency and comprehensive details regarding the charges against her.

Advocate Sameer Khosa, acting on behalf of Ms. Shah, filed a petition asserting that his client had been unjustly embroiled in these legal proceedings. The counsel stressed the fundamental right of Khadija Shah to be fully informed of any charges against her, as this is essential to ensure a fair and just trial.

He asked the court to compel both the police and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to furnish a detailed list of First Information Reports (FIRs) registered against Khadija Shah.

Furthermore, the petition sought protective bail for Khadija Shah, which would not only protect her rights but also enable her to approach any court for bail before any potential arrest. This would facilitate her participation in any investigations related to the cases.

The month of May witnessed widespread unrest across Pakistan, largely triggered by the arrest of former Prime Minister and PTI chief, Imran Khan, at the Islamabad High Court on May 9.

Protests erupted in various cities as PTI supporters expressed their discontent over Khan’s detention. These demonstrations took a violent turn, with PTI workers engaging in confrontations with law enforcement agencies.

The situation escalated further when certain PTI activists allegedly targeted military installations and the residence of the Corps Commander in Lahore, adding another layer of complexity to the series of events.