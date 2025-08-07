9 Billion Barrels Beneath Our Feet?

In 2013, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA)—an agency of the U.S. Department of Energy—published a detailed evaluation of global shale reserves.

The EIA report, titled “Technically Recoverable Shale Oil and Shale Gas Resources: An Assessment of 137 Shale Formations in 41 Countries Outside the United States,” was prepared in partnership with Advanced Resources International (ARI). For Pakistan, it marked the most authoritative analysis of its largely untapped shale oil and gas reserves.

The EIA report zeroed in on shale resources within Pakistan’s Lower Indus Basin, particularly the Sembar Shale and Ranikot Formation. According to EIA estimates, Pakistan holds 227 billion barrels of in-place shale oil, of which 9.1 billion barrels are considered ‘Technically Recoverable Resources (TRR)’. In 2013, the EIA also estimated 586 trillion cubic feet (Tcf) of shale gas in-place in the Lower Indus Basin of which 105 Tcf is ‘technically recoverable shale gas’.

Technically Recoverable Resources (TRR) refers to the volume of oil or gas that can be extracted using current technology, without considering the cost, market conditions, or regulatory constraints. In contrast, commercial viability considers whether these resources can be profitably extracted and marketed under existing economic conditions—taking into account factors such as global energy prices, production costs, infrastructure availability, environmental regulations, and political risk. A resource may be technically recoverable yet remain unviable in commercial terms for years, or even decades.

As of 2013, the estimated breakeven cost for extracting shale oil in Pakistan ranged between $80 and $100 per barrel, while shale gas production was projected to cost between $12 and $14 per MMBtu. Although these resources were classified as technically recoverable—meaning they could be extracted using available technology—the high production costs rendered them commercially unviable under the prevailing market conditions at the time.

Since 2013, technological advancements in shale oil and gas extraction—largely driven by U.S. innovation—have significantly reduced production costs and enhanced recovery rates. ExxonMobil played a pioneering role by advancing horizontal drilling and multi-stage hydraulic fracturing. Chevron has made substantial investments in automation, real-time drilling analytics, and enhanced oil recovery (EOR) technologies. EOG Resources emerged as an industry leader through its focus on high-return wells and cutting-edge completion strategies. ConocoPhillips has leveraged advanced reservoir modeling and real-time data analytics to improve well-productivity and drive down operating costs.

To be sure, technological advancements over the past decade have the potential to increase Pakistan’s technically recoverable shale oil from the previously estimated 9.1 billion barrels to approximately 11–14 billion barrels, particularly if these innovations are applied to the Sembar Shale’s 227 billion barrels of oil in-place. One such advancement is slickwater hydraulic fracturing, which utilizes improved fracking fluids to enhance fracture conductivity and efficiency—raising recovery factors from a historical 3–7% to as high as 8–12%. Notably, Pakistan’s water scarcity makes the optimization of fluid use and recycling critical. Additionally, AI-driven fracture mapping and real-time drilling analytics are helping operators reduce non-productive time and optimize well placement—cutting drilling costs by an estimated 15%. In 2013, U.S. shale oil breakeven prices ranged between $60 and $80 per barrel; by 2025, continued innovation and efficiency gains have brought that range down to approximately $40–60 per barrel. If U.S. technologies and practices are applied, Pakistan’s shale oil breakeven costs could potentially decline to $50–60 per barrel. Likewise, with the adoption of advanced U.S. shale gas extraction methods, Pakistan’s shale gas breakeven could be reduced to around $5–7 per MMBtu.

To unlock its shale potential, the Government of Pakistan must first fulfill four key prerequisites: (1) establish a clear shale energy policy and legal framework, (2) forge strategic partnerships with U.S. shale technology leaders, (3) launch a pilot exploration and production program to validate economic viability, and (4) create a competitive pricing and fiscal regime to attract both domestic and foreign investment. If fully developed with U.S. technical assistance and expertise, Pakistan’s 9.1 billion barrels of technically recoverable shale oil could meet domestic demand for approximately 54 years at current consumption rates. Similarly, the country’s 105 trillion cubic feet of technically recoverable shale gas reserves could satisfy national gas needs for nearly 70 years.