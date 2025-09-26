‘Red Carpet, Great Guys’: Trump honours PM Shehbaz, Field Marshal with high praise – Photos Inside

WASHINGTON – Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir held a key meeting with US President at the White House in Washington DC.

The meeting was held in a cordial atmosphere. The matters of bilateral interests and exchange view on regional and international issues were discussed during the meeting.

US Vice President J.D Vance and Secretary of State Marco Robio were also present in the meeting that lasted for one hour and 20 minutes. However, details of the meeting are yet to be revealed.

‘Great leader, Great guys’

While talking to media before the meeting, Trump hailed PM Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir.

“We have a great leader coming, we have the Prime Minister of Pakistan coming and the Field Marshal of Pakistan. Field Marshal is a very great guy and so is the Prime Minister, both. And they’re coming and they may be in this room right now,” he said.

🚨 President Trump: “We have a great leader coming, we have the Prime Minister of Pakistan coming and the Field Marshal of Pakistan. Field Marshal is a very great guy and so is the Prime Minister, both. And they’re coming and they may be in this room right now.” pic.twitter.com/Kmc2rIY8Xc — Murtaza Ali Shah (@MurtazaViews) September 25, 2025

Red Carpet Welcome

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif was also given a red carpet welcome as he arrived in Washington DC along with a Pakistani delegation to meet Trump.

وزیرِ اعظم محمد شہباز شریف کا دورہءِ امریکہ وزیر اعظم محمد شہباز شریف پاکستانی وفد کے ہمراہ امریکی صدر ڈونلڈ ٹرمپ سے ملاقات کیلئے واشنگٹن ڈی سی پہنچ گئے. اینڈریوز ایئر بیس پہنچنے پر وزیرِ اعظم کا ریڈ کارپٹ پر امریکی ایئر فورس کے اعلی عہدیدار نے استقبال کیا. وزیرِ اعظم کا… pic.twitter.com/7cSqD8Wi2m — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) September 25, 2025

PM Leaves for New York for UNGA Address

After meeting with the US President, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif departed from Washington for New York, where he will address the United Nations General Assembly today.

In his speech, the premier will highlight the Kashmir and Palestine issues, the Pakistan-India tensions, as well as other important matters. It is also expected that he will shed light on the efforts for peace in the Middle East.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif yesterday termed the meeting of Muslim leaders with President Trump regarding a ceasefire in Gaza as useful, saying that the next stage is to implement the points agreed upon during the meeting with President Trump.

Speaking to journalists in New York, he said that in the Marka-e-Haq, the Pakistani armed forces inflicted a decisive defeat on India, shattering its arrogance. He added that Field Marshal Asim Munir showed the world how wars are fought.