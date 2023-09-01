ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of scattered rains for the twin cities during the next couple of days.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air is prevailing over most parts of Pakistan.

A shallow westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country.

Under the influence of these conditions, hot and humid weather is expected in most plain areas of the country on Saturday and Sunday.

However, rain-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pothohar region and Kashmir during the period.

In twin cities, scattered rains are likely on Friday night and the following two days.

In Islamabad, maximum temperature is likely to remain in the range of 35-37 degrees Celsius on Saturday and 36-38 C on Sunday.

In Rawalpindi, maximum temperature is likely to remain in the range of 36-38 C on Saturday and Sunday.

Meanwhile, hot and humid weather persisted across Pakistan during the last 24 hours.

Nokkundi and Dalbandin remained the hottest places in the country where mercury rose as high as 44 C.

In Islamabad, the maximum temperature was recorded at 37 C.

Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 61 percent.

In Rawalpindi, the maximum temperature was recorded at 36 C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 51 percent.