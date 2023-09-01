Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly hot and humid weather for most parts of Punjab during the next couple of days.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air is prevailing over most parts of Pakistan.

A shallow westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country.

Under the influence of these conditions, hot and humid weather is expected in most districts of the province on Friday night and following days.

However, isolated rain-wind thundershower may occur in Murree, Galliyat, Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum and Chakwal on Friday night.

On Saturday, isolated rain-wind thundershower may occur in Murree, Galliyat, Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal, Mianwali, Sargodha, Gujarat, Sialkot and Narowal.

In Lahore, maximum temperature is likely to remain in the range of 37-39 degrees Celsius on Saturday and Sunday.

Meanwhile, hot and humid weather persisted across Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Bhakkar remained the hottest places in the country where mercury rose as high as 41 C.

In Lahore, the maximum temperature was recorded at 36 C.

Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 51 percent.