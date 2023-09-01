KARACHI – The price of liquified petroleum gas (LPG) has been increased by a whopping Rs39 per kilogramme, a day after the government jacked up the fuel prices.

Following a single-day surge, the per kg price of LPG has increased to Rs 240.12.

Meanwhile, the price of domestic cylinders has been raised to Rs2,833.49.

The caretaker government raised petrol and diesel prices on Thursday amid the nation’s struggle with high inflation.

The local currency reached an all-time low due to a surge in demand for the US dollar and increased risks in financing the country’s current account deficit after the easing of import restrictions.

Persistent double-digit inflation for more than one year has made the lives of hapless people miserable. Inflation reached 38 percent on year-on-year basis in May 2023, the highest level in the history of the country. Last month it was 36.4pc and in May 2022 it was 13.8pc.