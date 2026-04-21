Islamabad alternate traffic plan today amid road closures for peace talks

ISLAMABAD – Several roads are closed in capital city of Islamabad today (Tuesday) as the police have announced alternate routes in view of the potential arrival of foreign delegations for round two of the US-Iran talks.

According to the advisory, the Red Zone will remain completely closed while offices in the extended Red Zone have been allowed to operate.

In addition, the Expressway from Koral to Zero Point will also remain shut, while Srinagar Highway may face intermittent closures at different times.

Alternate Routes

Heavy traffic entering Islamabad from any direction or highway will not be allowed during this period. Truck and heavy vehicle operators have been advised to avoid traveling towards the city to prevent inconvenience.

For residents, several alternative routes have been issued. Citizens of G-5, G-6, G-7, F-6, and F-7 areas traveling to Rawalpindi are advised to use Margalla Road and 9th Avenue.

Traffic from Faisal Avenue towards Zero Point will be diverted to 9th Avenue. In case of closure between Zero Point and Koral Chowk, commuters can use Srinagar Highway to 9th Avenue, then proceed via Stadium Road, Murree Road, Chandni Chowk, and Rawal Road to reach Koral.

If Park Road is closed at Club Road, traffic will be diverted towards Tramri Chowk. Citizens traveling between Bhara Kahu and Rawalpindi are advised to use Korang Road, Bani Gala, and Lehtrar Road.

For commuters between Rawalpindi Saddar and Islamabad, alternative access will be available via Colonel Sher Khan Road and Faqir Aapi Road or 9th Avenue.

Heavy traffic on the GT Road from Peshawar to Lahore will be rerouted from Taxila to Motorway, Chakri Interchange, Chak Beli Road, and Rawat GT Road. Similarly, traffic from Lahore to Peshawar will follow the reverse diversion through Rawat, Chak Beli Road, Chakri Interchange, and Taxila via the Motorway.

Situation at Blue Area Today

Authorities said Blue Area, which is one of the key business hub in Islamabad, is partially opened for public.

Authorities have urged citizens to plan their travel in advance and follow the issued diversions to avoid delays.