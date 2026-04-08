Cricket of Pakistan, by its people, for its pride

Pakistan’s cricketing style has always stood apart from other top nations, especially when it comes to batting philosophy.

While modern cricket increasingly prioritizes aggressive stroke play, Pakistan’s approach has traditionally been about building innings steadily before finishing explosively. This method has shaped the team’s identity, contributing to triumphs like the 1992 World Cup, the 2009 T20 World Cup and the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy.

Unlike teams such as England and Australia, who often aim to dominate from the outset, Pakistan’s strategy centers on patience. Early overs are treated as a time to consolidate and preserve wickets. This allows for a powerful surge in the final overs, a hallmark of Pakistan’s batting strength. The ability to absorb early pressure and unleash late aggression has repeatedly turned modest starts into competitive totals.

Pakistan’s bowling has historically been its greatest strength. From Wasim Akram to Shoaib Akhtar and now Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah, Pakistan has long been known for its fast bowling prowess. The ability to combine pace, reverse swing and quality spin has made Pakistan formidable, especially in subcontinental conditions. Even in limited-overs cricket, Pakistan’s bowling attack often proves decisive.

However, concerns have emerged regarding team balance. Selection strategies seem increasingly focused on prioritizing batsmen and all-rounders. While versatility is valuable, overloading one category risks disturbing the equilibrium that has historically defined Pakistan’s success. A balanced squad is key, technical batsmen provide stability, power hitters shift momentum and specialist bowlers ensure breakthroughs. Moving away from this structure could dilute Pakistan’s edge, especially with fast bowling still a differentiator.

Coaching and talent development are also crucial. While foreign coaches have contributed valuable insights, there is a case for empowering recently retired Pakistani players in coaching roles. Figures like Shoaib Malik, Younis Khan and Umar Gul possess invaluable experience and can connect with players on both a professional and emotional level. Shoaib Malik, for example, could mentor young middle-order batsmen, while Younis Khan’s expertise could help refine top-order technique.

India’s success in promoting homegrown coaches offers a powerful lesson. Former players transitioning into leadership roles bring continuity, cultural familiarity and a long-term vision that foreign coaches might not fully grasp. For Pakistan, this continuity could enhance performance and team harmony, ensuring that the nation’s cricketing culture is preserved and passed down.

Beyond national selection and coaching, grassroots cricket deserves renewed focus. In previous decades, school and college cricket were integral to Pakistan’s talent pipeline. Educational institutions provided their own grounds and inter-school competitions were fiercely contested. Many of Pakistan’s cricketing greats, including Wasim Akram, emerged from these systems. Reviving structured school and college cricket can offer a steady stream of technically skilled players. Early exposure to competitive cricket instills discipline, resilience and game awareness, qualities that are difficult to develop overnight at the professional level.

As the modern game evolves, Pakistan must adapt without losing its essence. While advancements in fielding, fitness and analytics are necessary, they should not come at the cost of Pakistan’s instinctive, fearless approach. The team needs to retain its traditional flair while embracing modern practices.

The current generation, including Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Saim Ayub, Naseem Shah and Shaheen Afridi, represents a fusion of traditional flair and modern skill. Their challenge is to refine technique, enhance consistency and maintain Pakistan’s competitive spirit across all formats. With the right blend of technical prowess and mental fortitude, this generation can continue to carry Pakistan’s cricketing legacy forward.

Pakistan’s cricketing journey has never been about imitation. It has always been about instinct, resilience and moments of brilliance. The formula of cautious beginnings, explosive finishes and relentless bowling has worked before. With thoughtful selection, empowered homegrown coaching, revitalized grassroots systems and strategic modernization, it can work again. By honouring its past while embracing necessary evolution, Pakistan can ensure its place as a formidable force in world cricket for years to come.

—The author is a keen follower of sports in Pakistan.