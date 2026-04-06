Rana Sanaullah likely to be PML-N Central Secretary-General in upcoming reshuffle

LAHORE – Ruling Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz PML-N is gearing up for major organizational overhaul, and seasoned politician and party stalwart Rana Sanaullah is expected to be the central secretary-general.

Former CM and son of sitting PM, Hamza Shehbaz is expected to assume the role of PML-N Punjab President. Party supremo Nawaz Sharif is weighing this and will made decision soon. If Hamza Shehbaz is made Punjab president, Rana Sanaullah will step into the central secretary-general role, a post currently held by Ahsan Iqbal, who will be relieved of his duties.

Ahsan Iqbal’s close aides insist that he is prepared to accept whatever decision the party makes. Nawaz Sharif reportedly wants Ahsan Iqbal to focus fully on his ministry and ongoing projects, while Rana Sanaullah will now handle responsibilities at the central party level.

For the unversed, Rana Sanaullah entered politics in 1990, winning a seat from Faisalabad on a Pakistan Peoples Party ticket. When Benazir Bhutto denied him a ticket in 1993, he joined PML-N and quickly proved his loyalty. Over the years, he was elected four times to the Provincial Assembly, became a National Assembly member in 2018, and in 2025, a senator.

Known for his decade-long work with PM Shehbaz Sharif in Punjab as an active and influential Minister for Law, Rana Sanaullah’s reputation needs no introduction.

Party insiders say he is extremely close to Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif, and Maryam Nawaz, and has avoided involvement in internal party politics, demonstrating loyalty and focus. His performance in Punjab has now positioned him for central leadership.

On the other hand, Hamza Shehbaz is reportedly eager to take proactive political role in Punjab. Sources confirm he has sent direct messages to Nawaz Sharif expressing his readiness to assume the presidency if appointed. This potential leadership shift is considered a major shake-up within PML-N. Sharif family will call meeting soon to finalize these changes in party.