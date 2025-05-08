Rallies condemn Indian aggression, voice strong support for Pakistan Army

A protest demonstration was organized at Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS) Jamshoro under the leadership of Vice Chancellor Professor Dr.

Ikram Din Ujjan, in response to recent Indian aggression.

Addressing the participants, Dr.Ujjan reaffirmed the university’s unwavering support for the Pakistani Armed Forces, stating that the entire nation stands united with its military to safeguard the country’s sovereignty.

“We pledge our full support to the Pakistan Army.

The whole nation stands shoulder to shoulder with our soldiers,” he said.

He strongly condemned the cowardly midnight attacks by Indian forces on innocent civilians, calling them intolerable and adding those had also been condemned globally.

“We have complete trust in the capabilities and resolve of our armed forces,” he added, emphasizing national unity in the face of hostility.

The protest saw a large participation of students, faculty members and university officials, all raising slogans against Indian aggression and in solidarity with the Pakistan Army.

Professor Dr.Feroze Ali Kalhoro, Dr.Haji Muhammad Shaikh, Professor Dr.Rasool Bux and Dr.Sana Mirza also denounced the Indian military’s aggression against unarmed civilians.

In response to Indian aggression and incursion, students from various schools in Hyderabad took to the streets on Wednesday to protest and show solidarity with the Pakistan Armed Forces.

Students from institutions including The NS Montessori High School System and The Royal Cambridge School System participated in the demonstration, raising slogans against India and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Waving Pakistan’s national flags and holding placards and banners, the young protestors condemned Indian aggression and expressed unwavering support for Pakistan’s Armed forces.

The placards featured messages denouncing Indian aggression and affirming national unity.

During the protest, students also offered special prayers for the continued success of the Pakistan Armed Forces on all fronts.

They described the recent Indian missile attack on unarmed and innocent civilians in Pakistan as a cowardly act, applauding the Pakistan Air Force and military for their timely and forceful response.

Participants emphasized that every child in Pakistan stands with the armed forces for the defense of the motherland.

The demonstration aimed not only to condemn Indian aggression but also to promote national unity and patriotism.

Meanwhile at mid-night, people in Hyderabad came out to protest against Indian aggression and called it a cowardly act.

They raised slogans of “Shame Shame Modi” and “Pak Army, Qadam Barhao, hum tumhare sath hain”.

A solidarity rally was held under the leadership of Principal of the Pir Sibghat Shah Rashdi Shaheed Boys Degree College Sanghar Nawaz Kunbhar to condemn recent acts of Indian aggression and to express unwavering support for the Pakistan Armed Forces.

The rally, which began at the Boys Degree College and proceeded to Nawabshah Road was attended by college staff, professors, students and members of civil society.

Participants carried national flags, placards, banners and panaflex signs bearing slogans in support of the Pakistan’s Armed Forces.

Addressing the crowd, Principal Nawaz Kunbhar and other speakers praised the Pakistan military’s decisive response against cowardly acts by Indian forces.

“In response to India’s aggression, our armed forces have struck back effectively, forcing the enemy to wave the white flag in surrender,” Kunbhar said.

Speakers stated the entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with the armed forces, which boosts the morale of the brave soldiers defending the country’s borders.

“The evil intentions of the enemy are being defeated by the unity of the Pakistani people and the strength of our military,” they added.

Participants declared the Pakistan Army as the guardian of national security and affirmed the people’s full support.

The rally concluded with students chanting patriotic slogans such as “Pak army zindabad,” “Hamain apni foj par fakher hay,” and “Pakistan ka matlab kia?

La illaha illalah”.

The rally ended with the rendition of the national anthem.