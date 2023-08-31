Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Spokesperson announced that the party would file a contempt petition against Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in the Supreme Court (SC) after the apex court dismissed the electoral watchdog’s review petition asking the top court to revisit its order of holding elections to the Punjab Assembly on May 14.

Reacting to the SC verdict, the PTI spokesperson said that the PTI would approach the apex court and file a contempt petition against the ECP by delaying polls in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in sheer violation of the constitution. The spokesperson said that the PTI had taken a constitutional and democratic step to dissolve the provincial assemblies of Punjab and KP and the ECP should have held elections in the provinces within the constitutionally mandated 90 days of the dissolution.

However, he stated that the ECP took the criminal step of postponing elections for an indefinite period instead of following the intent of the constitution and the order of the apex court, adding that today’s verdict had brought forth ECP’s real intent, as the commission even completely failed to satisfy the court about its unconstitutional actions during the hearing on the review petition.