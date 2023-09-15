Speaker National Assembly and former prime minister Raja Pervez Ashraf has said that democracy had rendered itself as the best form of government across the world. The speaker, in his message on the International Day of Democracy, said the countries which cherished and implemented democratic values had reached the height of prosperity and development.

“Pakistan has been blessed with energetic and talented youth bulge which will lead Pakistan on the path of development and progress,” he added. He said the nation would always remain indebted to Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto for their historic struggle and sacrifices for ensuring democracy in the country.

Raja Pervez expressed that they firmly believed that all powers to determine the destiny of the nation rest with the people and it was well documented in the annals of history that they never compromised on it. Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto was the one who bestowed this nation with the first democratic and unanimous Constitution, he said, citing Shaheed BB who always said “Democracy is necessary to peace and to undermine the forces of terrorism.”

While reflecting on the theme of this year’s democracy day ‘Empowering the Next Generation’, he said that Pakistan was blessed to have young and dynamic leaders like Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. “He is a hope of a prosperous and democratic future for the country. As his forefathers, he always advocated for peaceful, progressive, prosperous, democratic Pakistan,” the speaker remarked. He stressed that election was a key to ensuring the continuity of the democratic process in the country.

“The Constitution lays clear guidelines regarding elections and it is incumbent upon every institution to follow them in letter and spirit.” “As the primary and supreme representative body of the general populace, Parliament must be in charge in a democratic system,” he noted.