Honda CD 70 dream bike is mid range bike by Pakistan’s oldest two-wheeler assembler and was introduced as a higher-end variant of the base model of Honda CD 70 but the differences in the bike are merely aesthetic, and it offers the same as most selling unit Honda CD 70.

Honda CD Dream is a commuter bike, and part of Honda’s lineup targeting cost-effective and efficient transportation.

The 70cc bike comes with an engine that ensures exceptional fuel efficiency but also acts as an environment-friendly vehicle. Its sleeky design, robust engine, and good fuel efficiency make it stand out among other competitors. It was designed to attract young riders as two-wheeler comes with a stylish, sporty visor, a modern speedometer, and it offers perfect road grip, while its extended seat offers a great riding experience.

Honda Pridor is loaded with a 4-stroke single-cylinder air-cooled engine with a 4-speed transmission. Currently, it is available in two colors, Red and Black.

Honda CD 70 Dream Price Pakistan August 2023

Honda CD 70 Dream price stands at Rs168,900 in Pakistan.

Honda CD 70 Dream Fuel Average

The bike offers 55 kilometers per liter, which make it one of the most fuel-efficient bikes, and the comfort of the Honda Dream is unmatchable in its league.

Honda CD 70 Dream Colors

Honda 70 Dream is available in two colors, Red and Black.

Honda CD 70 Dream Specs