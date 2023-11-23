RAWALPINDI – Pakistan’s top military commanders on Thursday extended diplomatic, moral and political support of the Pakistani nation to Palestinians, ISPR said.

The statement came at the conclusion of 82nd Formation Commanders’ Conference presided over by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi.

Top brass discussed national security, counter-terrorism, Kashmir, Palestine and economic issues.

The forum also pledged to defeat enemies of Pakistan and support Kashmiris and Palestinians.

#ISPR General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Staff (#COAS), presided over the 82nd Formation Commanders Conference at GHQ, @OfficialDGISPR #PakistanArmy #Pakistan which was attended by Corps Commanders, Principal Staff Officers and all Formation Commanders of… pic.twitter.com/Tss7DaYFuu — Pakistan Armed Forces News 🇵🇰 (@PakistanFauj) November 23, 2023

The forum paid rich tribute to the supreme sacrifices of Shuhadas including officers and men of the Armed Forces, Law Enforcement Agencies and Pakistani Citizens.

The participants were briefed on professional matters, national security challenges and measures being undertaken to counter traditional and non-traditional security threats, ISPR said.

Commander took holistic view of the ongoing counter terrorism operations and resolved that all terrorists, their facilitators and abettors, working on the behest of hostile forces to destabilise Pakistan will be dealt with full might of the state.

Gen Asim expressed satisfaction over operational preparedness and high standards of training and morale maintained by formations to deal with the emerging threat paradigm.