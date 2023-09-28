Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast scattered rains for the twin cities and parts of Pakistan during the next couple of days.

According to the synoptic situation, a westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the country and likely to persist till Sunday.

Under the influence of these conditions, rain-wind/thunderstorms are expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Potohar region, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan on Thursday night.

Snowfall over high mountains is also likely in upper Khyber Pakthukhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan during the period. Dry weather is likely to prevail over other plain areas of the country, while hot in southern parts.

On Friday, rain-wind/thunderstorms with hailstorm at isolated places are expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Potohar region, upper/central Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Snowfall over high mountains is also likely in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during the period. Dry weather is likely to prevail over other plain areas of the country, while hot in southern parts.

In Islamabad, maximum temperature is likely to remain in the range of 32-34 degrees Celsius on Friday and 29-31 C on Saturday.

In Rawalpindi, maximum temperature is likely to remain in the range of 33-35 C on Friday and 28-30 C on Saturday.

Meanwhile, dry weather prevailed across Pakistan during the last 24 hours.

Shaheed Benazirabad remained the hottest place in the country where mercury rose as high as 43 C.

In Islamabad, maximum temperature was recorded at 33 C.

Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 69 per cent.

In Rawalpindi, maximum temperature was recorded at 34 C.

Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 50 per cent.