ISLAMABAD – The Exit Control List committee has recommended placing names of 41 persons including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi on the list.

Senior officers from ministry of interior and other relevant departments attended the ECL committee meeting held on Wednesday with federal interior minister in the chair.

As per the media reports, the recommendations will be forwarded to the federal cabinet for taking final decision.

Besides PTI chief and the former first lady, several other politicians from the PTI are among the people recommended to be stopped from leaving abroad.

The list also includes the names of Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed, Zulfi Bukhari, Pervaiz Khattak, Murad Saeed, Parvez Elahi, Omar Ayub Khan and Hammad Azhar.

As many as 29 people in the list are related to the £190 million case being investigated by the National Accountability Bureau.

The committee has also recommended removing 13 names from the ECL including seven cleared by the courts.