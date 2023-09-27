KANDHKOT – At least eight people including children and women lost their lives, while four others were injured as a mortar shell exploded in the Kandhkot area of Sindh.

Local police said a rocket launcher shell exploded in the Mehwal Shah area of Kashmore district’s Kandhkot tehsil early on Wednesday.

It was revealed that the live shell exploded while the ill-fated family members were collecting junk for livelihood, and were breaking it up to sell in the local market.

The dead were moved to nearby hospital, while injured got the medical aid. The blast caused a sense of fear and panic in the region.

Later, Kandhkot Police and Rangers rushed to the spot and cordoned off the area.

Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Justice Maqbool Baqar took notice of the incident and directed officials to submit a report.