Rain-wind, thundershower is expected in Punjab, Pothohar region, Islamabad Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir during the next twelve hours. Isolated heavy falls and hailstorm are also likely in Northeast Punjab and Potohar region during the forecast period.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning: Islamabad nineteen degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-two, Karachi twenty-nine, Peshawar twenty-five, Quetta and Gilgit fourteen, Murree fifteen and Muzaffarabad twenty degree centigrade.

According to weather forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy weather with chances of rain-wind-thunderstorm is expected in Srinagar, Jammu, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramula.Temperature recorded this morning: Srinagar and Shopian sixteen degree centigrade, Jammu twenty-two.—INP