The political and diplomatic experts here on Saturday termed the visit of caretaker Prime Minister, Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar to United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) as highly successful and productive for Pakistan. They said the Prime Minister has won the hearts and minds of Kashmiris after highlighting the Kashmir dispute in most effective manner at UNGA.

Manzoorul Haq, former Ambassador of Pakistan told APP that the Prime Minister deserved praise for boldly highlighting the atrocities and human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jummu and Kashmir (IIOJK) during his historic address at UNGA. Despite deployment of over nine lakh troops at IIOJK, the fascist Modi Govt has failed to suppress the freedom movement in the Held Valley.

He said the gruesome murder of Khalistan Movement Sikh leader in Canada had raised serious questions about the state of India and exposed the negative policies of the fascist Modi regime against minorities. On August 5, 2019, he said the Modi government had made a deep rooted conspiracy to rob Kashmiris of their identity.—APP