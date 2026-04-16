Qatari fighter jets accord aerial welcome to Pakistan PM

DOHA – Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has arrived in Doha on his visit to Qatar.

Qatar’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Sultan bin Saad Al-Muraikhi, warmly welcomed the Prime Minister and the Pakistani delegation.

A smartly turned-out contingent of the Qatari Armed Forces also presented a guard of honor to the prime minister and the Pakistani delegation.

As soon as they entered Qatari airspace, fighter jets escorted the PM’s aircraft in a protective cordon all the way to the airport. The prime minister expressed gratitude to the Qatari leadership and pilots for this splendid welcome.

دوحہ: 16 اپریل 2026. وزیرِ اعظم محمد شہباز شریف کے دورہء قطر کے دوران وزیرِ اعظم کا شاندار استقبال ہوا. قطر کی حدود میں داخل ہوتے ہی قطری فضائیہ کے لڑاکا طیاروں نے وزیرِ اعظم کے جہاز کو حفاظتی حصار میں ایئر پورٹ تک چھوڑا. وزیرِ اعظم نے قطری قیادت اور پائیلٹس کا اس شاندار… pic.twitter.com/Bup5TFIPdG — Prime Minister’s Office (@PakPMO) April 16, 2026

Doha International Airport and the city of Doha were adorned with Pakistani flags to mark the arrival of the prime minister and the Pakistani delegation.

The prime minister will hold a bilateral meeting with the Amir of Qatar, His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and there will also be an exchange of views on Pakistan’s ongoing efforts for regional and global peace.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi, and the Prime Minister’s Spokesperson for International Media Mushahid Zaidi are also accompanying the Prime Minister.