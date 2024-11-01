Qatar to invest $3b in Pakistan: Tarar

Qatar will invest $3 billion in diverse sectors of Pakistan, including trade, investment, culture, and others following a successful visit of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said on Friday.

“Qatar had earlier pledged to invest $3 billion in Pakistan,” said Tarar while addressing a press conference in Islamabad.

The announcement came after PM Shehbaz returned to the country after concluding his two-day official visit to Doha. During the presser, the information minister referred PM Shehbaz’s recent visit to Saudi Arabia where he met Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Minister for Investment Sheikh Khalid Bin Abdul Aziz Al Faleh.

The Saudi Arabia has increased investment from $2.2 to $2.8 billion after the signing of 34 memorandums of understanding (MoUs), he said, adding that the additional investment of $600 million will make a positive impact on the national economy.

The Saudi investment will be made in diverse fields, including minerals, energy, agriculture, livestock, IT, human resources and skill development, the minister said.

There was also a significant progress seen in terms of bilateral ties between Pakistan and Qatar.