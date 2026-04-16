MBS meeting: PM lauds economic support, discusses Pakistan’s role in US-Iran talks

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif called on Saudi Arabia Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud during his visit to kingdom.

The prime minister was accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister & Foreign Minister Sen. Mohammad Ishaq Dar.

During their warm and cordial meeting that lasted almost two hours, the two leaders held detailed discussions on the evolving regional situation.

The premier expressed full solidarity and support for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the wake of the recent regional escalation. He conveyed deep condolences over the loss of precious lives and said the people of Pakistan stand shoulder to shoulder with their Saudi brethren.

PM Shehbaz appreciated the exemplary patience and restraint shown by the Kingdom, led by His Royal Highness the Crown Prince, whose leadership in the current crisis was a source of strength for all peace loving people in the Kingdom and beyond.

He shared with the Crown Prince the recent developments related to Pakistan’s peace efforts that led to the US- Iran ceasefire and the recently held round of historic talks between the two sides in Islamabad. The Crown Prince appreciated the constructive role of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir in the peace process.

While exchanging views on bilateral issues, the Prime Minister expressed his sincere appreciation for His Royal Highness the Crown Prince for the Kingdom’s consistent support to Pakistan’s economic stability. He also highlighted that Pakistan and the Kingdom enjoyed a unique relationship as they were both strategic defense partners under the Pakistan- Saudi Arabia Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement.

Both leaders expressed their shared commitment for continuing close cooperation on matters of mutual interest.