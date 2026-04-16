Hyderabad Kingsmen outplay Rawalpindiz in HBL PSL 2026 match

Hyderabad Kingsmen beat Rawalpindiz by five wickets in the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 match at Karachi’s National Bank Stadium on Thursday.

Chasing a modest 121-run target for victory, Hyderabad Kingsmen crossed the finish line with five wickets and 21 balls remaining.

Irfan Khan Niazi was the top scorer, who made an unbeaten 34 off 29 balls, striking three fours and one maximum. Kusal Perera and Marnus Labuschagne made 32 runs each, while Saim Ayub contributed 15 off 11 balls.

Asif Afridi bagged two wickets while Ben Sears, Mohammad Amir and Saad Masood took one wicket each.

Batting first, Rawalpindiz kept losing wickets at regular intervals and were restricted to 121/9 in their quota of 20 overs. Sami Billings was the top scorer with 26 off 22 balls, followed by Yasir Khan, who made 24 off 30 balls.

Asif Afridi and Mohammad Rizwan contributed 15 runs each, and Abdullah Fazal 11 off 14 balls, while Saad Masood made 10 off five balls.

Player of the match Hunain Shah and Mohammad Ali bagged three wickets each, and Glenn Maxwell and Asif Mehmood one each, while Saad Masood was run out.