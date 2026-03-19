There are organizations to instill a sense of hope to needy children throughout the community by “putting a smile on a child’s face” and help to make dreams come true for the young children who need toys the most. Children surviving some of the worst living conditions receive brand new toys, an opportunity made possible by the Tavuun Welfare Association.

The Toys for poor families kids made Holy month of Ramazan more special for children. During Ramazan, to make sure that impoverished children have toys to call their own Tavuun Welfare Association have distributed eateries and toys for over 250 children living in poverty in Makli, Ghulamullah, and other various villages of Thatta on 1st, 8th, 14th and 15th of March 2026.

The initiative had its roots planted in 2014 when Tavuun founder encountered in Thatta village, children in tears upon their families inability to afford toys for them. This moved founder deeply. Touched by their situation, the founder purchased some brand new small toys for children in the various areas of Thatta.

Therefore, this became a tradition which was followed year after year. The founder created an initiative to positively change the community by grass roots involvement “Ramadan and Eid time is happiness and a lot of love.

Toys can be a healthy outlet for children who live in some of the world’s poorest regions. Toys can provide both emotional support and stress relief,” said Syeda Amna Nasir Jamal, founder and chairperson of Tavuun Welfare Association.

“Whether it be a soft toy to hug, a doll to dress up or cricket kit, the psychological benefits of playing with toys are something all children need.” “It brings happiness to do this for children,” she said.