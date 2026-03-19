Gold prices in Pakistan today – 19 March 2026

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan are likely to witness changes on Thursday (March 19) amid fluctuations in international markets.

The precious yellow commodity has long been considered a safe haven for investors, especially during periods of economic uncertainty. Its value tends to remain stable or even rise when markets are volatile, making it a go-to asset for wealth preservation.

Unlike investments in property, stocks or currencies, gold is not directly impacted by interest rates or government policies, which enhances its appeal during inflationary or geopolitical tensions.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today

Today, gold rates in Pakistan stood at Rs523,762 per tola as it saw no change in previous session. The price of 10-gram stands at Rs449,041.

Silver Prices in Pakistan Today

The silver price in Pakistan today (19 March 2026) stood at Rs8,494 per tola as it recorded a decline of Rs75 in previous session.

The price of 10-gram silver also stood at Rs7,282 after a dip of Rs64.

Gold Prices in International Market

In international market, the gold price stood at $5,010 per ounce after it recorded no change.

Reasons Behind Gold Fluctuation

Experts have attributed the recent dip in gold prices in global market to dramatic sell-off as the investors have started taking profits after the precious metal reached all-time highs.

However, they are not sure if the decline continues as the prevailing tensions between Iran and the US could make the situation otherwise.

US President Donald Trump has pressed Iran to hold negotiations for a nuclear deal, while Tehran threatened retaliation against the US, Israel, and allies.