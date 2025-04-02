Punjab Police Sp Aisha Butt Selected For International Award

LAHORE – Punjab Police Officer Aisha Butt has been selected for the prestigious Excellence in Performance Award by the International Association of Women Police (IAWP).

This award is given annually to a female police officer from around the world who has demonstrated exceptional services to her community.

SP Aisha Butt, currently serving City Traffic Officer Gujranwala, has been recognized for her distinguished service and commitment of policing.

“On behalf of our members, the Board of Directors and Recognition Committee, extends congratulations on receiving highly competitive global recognition,” read a letter sent by IAWP to Aish.

SP Aisha Butt will receive the award at the 62nd annual conference of the IAWP in Glasgow, Scotland, in September this year.

Punjab police spokesperson said the award is given annually to one female police officer from around the world in recognition of her exceptional services to society. Aisha Butt was selected for this award in acknowledgment of her outstanding performance and services in the field of policing.

Additionally, IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar congratulated SP Aisha Butt for bringing honor to the police department, stating that her success is a source of pride for all police officers, especially female officers.