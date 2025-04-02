AGL67.11▼ -1.95 (-0.03%)AIRLINK173.68▼ -2.21 (-0.01%)BOP10.82▼ -0.16 (-0.01%)CNERGY8.26▲ 0.26 (0.03%)DCL9.06▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)DFML44.6▼ -0.07 (0.00%)DGKC135.33▲ 2.34 (0.02%)FCCL46.41▲ 0.29 (0.01%)FFL16.14▲ 0.07 (0.00%)HUBC146.32▲ 2.36 (0.02%)HUMNL13.4▲ 0.05 (0.00%)KEL4.39▼ -0.11 (-0.02%)KOSM5.93▼ -0.05 (-0.01%)MLCF59.66▲ 0.16 (0.00%)NBP76.29▼ -0.84 (-0.01%)OGDC232.73▼ -0.02 (0.00%)PAEL47.98▲ 0.5 (0.01%)PIBTL10.4▼ -0.18 (-0.02%)PPL191.48▼ -1.82 (-0.01%)PRL36.83▼ -0.17 (0.00%)PTC23.2▼ -0.57 (-0.02%)SEARL98.76▼ -1.11 (-0.01%)TELE7.73▼ -0.02 (0.00%)TOMCL33.99▼ -0.78 (-0.02%)TPLP10.75▼ -0.12 (-0.01%)TREET22.29▼ -0.51 (-0.02%)TRG66.01▲ 0.87 (0.01%)UNITY28.36▼ -0.22 (-0.01%)WTL1.32▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)

Punjab Police SP Aisha Butt selected for international award

Punjab Police Sp Aisha Butt Selected For International Award
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

LAHORE – Punjab Police Officer Aisha Butt has been selected for the prestigious Excellence in Performance Award by the International Association of Women Police (IAWP).

This award is given annually to a female police officer from around the world who has demonstrated exceptional services to her community.

SP Aisha Butt, currently serving City Traffic Officer Gujranwala, has been recognized for her distinguished service and commitment of policing.

“On behalf of our members, the Board of Directors and Recognition Committee, extends congratulations on receiving highly competitive global recognition,” read a letter sent by IAWP to Aish.

SP Aisha Butt will receive the award at the 62nd annual conference of the IAWP in Glasgow, Scotland, in September this year.

Punjab police spokesperson said the award is given annually to one female police officer from around the world in recognition of her exceptional services to society. Aisha Butt was selected for this award in acknowledgment of her outstanding performance and services in the field of policing.

Additionally, IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar congratulated SP Aisha Butt for bringing honor to the police department, stating that her success is a source of pride for all police officers, especially female officers.

Our Correspondent

Related Posts

  • Pakistan

Admiral Naveed Ashraf reaffirms Pak Navy’s commitment to protect maritime borders

  • Featured, Pakistan, Top News

Pakistan President Zardari hospitalised due to health issue

  • Pakistan

Class 9th latest model paper for Chemistry for exams 2025

  • Pakistan

Bank statement requirement for Pakistanis for Sweden Schengen visa [April 2025]

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer