Punjab plans to retire teachers under new policy

The Punjab School Education Department has decided to retire 2,000 to 3,000 teachers as part of a revised policy focusing on early retirement.

Sources revealed on Friday that teachers with education up to matriculation will be prioritised for such retirement. Additionally, teachers aged up to 50 years have been given the option to voluntarily retire. The department has requested data on all teachers within this age bracket.

Officials from the School Education Department have confirmed that a proposal to amend the retirement policy has been sent to the Chief Secretary. Under the current rules, only teachers aged 55 years or above are qualified for premature retirement.