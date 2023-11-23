LAHORE – The caretaker Punjab government is mulling closures schools, colleges and universities for three days, starting from tomorrow (Friday) to tackle smog in worst hit cities of the province.

Reports said the government is likely to close schools from November 24 to 26 in different cities. A decision in this regard would be taken later today.

The government is also considering a proposal to impose section 144 in Lahore and establish police pickets across the city.

Earlier on Sunday, the Punjab government made it compulsory for citizens to wear a face mask when stepping out of their homes in 10 smog-hit districts of the province.

Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi had said the decision was taken in response to deteriorating air quality in Punjab.

“The Punjab Government announces a one-week mandate for wearing of face masks for all citizens in smog-affected districts of Punjab. Prioritising health is our collective responsibility. Please adhere to the guidelines for a safer community,” he wrote.

According to a notification shared by Naqvi, the order will be implemented in Lahore, Nankana Sahib, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Narowal, Hafizabad, Sialkot and Mandi Bahauddin from Nov 20 to Nov 26.

Meanwhile, Lahore has against been ranked as most polluted city in the world today (Thursday).