DUBAI- In a joint announcement, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Cricket Australia’s National Selection Panel (NSP) have unveiled the squad for the upcoming Prime Minister’s XI clash against Pakistan in Canberra.

Leading the formidable team is Nathan McSweeney, a talented South Australian batter, supported by a roster that includes six players with Test-level experience. Noteworthy performers like Cameron Bancroft, Beau Webster, and McSweeney, who currently top the run-scoring charts in the Marsh Sheffield Shield, add strength to the lineup.

Queensland quicks Mark Steketee and Michael Neser, who demonstrated their prowess last season with a combined total of 78 wickets, further bolster the squad. The team also features experienced players such as Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Todd Murphy, Jimmy Peirson, and Matthew Renshaw, all of whom contributed to Australia’s Test squad during the recent Ashes campaign in England.

Thilan Samaraweera, with previous experience working with Australia A and Australia’s male underage pathway squads, has been appointed as the Head Coach. During the match, the playing squad will receive support from local ACT Premier cricketers Eric Bell and Lachlan Simpson.

The four-day fixture against Pakistan is scheduled to commence on Wednesday, December 6, at Manuka Oval.

The Prime Minister’s XI squad comprises Nathan McSweeney (capt), Cameron Bancroft, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Nathan McAndrew, Todd Murphy, Michael Neser, Jimmy Peirson, Matthew Renshaw, Mark Steketee, and Beau Webster.

On the other side, Pakistan’s squad for the Australia Tests includes Shan Masood (captain), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

The Australia tour schedule is as follows:

Four-day match: PM’s XI vs Pakistan – December 6-9: Manuka Oval, Canberra

1st Test – Australia vs Pakistan – December 14-18: Perth Stadium

2nd Test – Australia vs Pakistan – December 26-30: Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG)

3rd Test – Australia vs Pakistan – January 3-7: Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG)