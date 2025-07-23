Nuclear armed Pakistan ranks 96th in Henley Passport Index, just ahead of Syria, Yemen

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan continues to remain among weakest passports in Henley Passport Index 2025, fresh data shows as the country of 242 million remains above Iraq, Syria, and Afghanistan rank lower, showing limited travel freedom available to Green passport holders.

Pakistani can still enjoy Visa free qacces to 32 countries including Barbados, Burundi, Cambodia, Cape Verde Islands, Comoro Islands, Cook Islands, Djibouti, Dominica, Guinea-Bissau, Haiti, Kenya, Madagascar, Maldives, Micronesia, Montserrat, Mozambique, Nepal, Niue, Palau Islands, Qatar, Rwanda, Samoa, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone. Somalia, Sri Lanka, St. Vincent and Grenadines, Timor-Leste Trinidad and Tobago Tuvalu Vanuatu.

Pakistani Passport Ranking 2025

Top Passports in the World 2025

At the top of the list, Singapore retains its position as the world’s most powerful passport, offering visa-free access to 193 destinations. Japan and South Korea share second place, with visa-free entry to 190 countries.

A group of European nations follows closely, with Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, and Spain all tied in third place, each providing access to 189 destinations without a visa.

Among Middle Eastern nations, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) stands out, ranking 8th globally with access to 184 destinations. It remains the only country from the region in the top ten. Over the past decade, the UAE has climbed 34 places, showcasing the impact of its strategic visa diplomacy. In a recent development, Pakistan and the UAE signed a visa waiver agreement for holders of diplomatic and official passports.

Interestingly, India made biggest improvement in latest update, jumping eight spots from 85th to 77th.