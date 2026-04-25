Punjab Assembly saves Rs770m under austerity drive

LAHORE – The Punjab Assembly Secretariat has surrendered savings of Rs770 million to the national exchequer after implementing a wide-ranging austerity drive in line with the cost-cutting policies of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

The development was shared in an official statement issued on Saturday, stating that the savings were achieved following a detailed review of expenditures carried out on the directives of PA Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan.

According to the statement, the Speaker had already announced relinquishing his salary and official perks, while measures were taken to promote simplicity in government protocol, including the use of personal vehicles instead of official transport.

The austerity measures included salary deductions from Members of the Provincial Assembly, while officers in Grade 20 and above contributed two days’ salary to the national treasury.

Fuel expenses for official vehicles were reduced by 50 percent, and electricity consumption also dropped significantly, with over 111,000 units saved within two months.

The statement further said that unnecessary purchases were completely banned, no new procurement was made, and foreign official visits were suspended. Spending on official events and entertainment was also curtailed, while standing committee meetings were held through teleconferencing to cut additional costs.

The Secretariat termed the Rs770 million savings a reflection of improved financial discipline and efficient utilization of public resources under the government’s austerity campaign.