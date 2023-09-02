Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) is the country’s largest open university that provides distance education to a diverse student population in Pakistan.

AIOU lately opened admissions for the second phase of the Autumn 2023 semester, with applications opening today.

The varsity offers a wide range of programs including B.A General, B.Com, Associate Degree in Education, BS programs, and B.Ed programs. Candidates can also apply for postgraduate diploma and certificate courses available.

AIOU BA Form 2023

Candidates interested in the BA, B.Com and B.Ed program can get the forms and prospectus from AIOU’s Regional Offices and SWIFT Centres.

AIOU BA/Associate Degree Program

First Semester

Select 1Half Credit Course from Elective Courses Compulsory English-I-1423 Islamiat (C) / Ethics (For Non-Muslim Students Only)-416/418 Pakistan Studies (C)-417

Second Semester

1. Select 1 Full Credit and 1 Half Credit Course or 3 Half Credit Courses From Elective Courses.

2. Compulsory English-II-1424

Third Semester

1. Select 2 Full Credit Courses or 2 half Credit Courses and 1 Full Credit Course or 4 half Credit Courses From Elective Courses.

Fourth Semester

1. Select 2 Full Credit Courses or 2 half Credit Courses and 1 Full Credit Course or 4 half Credit Courses From Elective Courses.

AIOU Fee Structure All Program

Program First Semester Fees Total Semester Eligibility B.A (Renamed as Associate Degree) Rs: 2735 4 Inter pass B.Ed 1.5 Years Rs: 19575 3 MA with 2nd division B.Ed 2.5 Years Rs: 19575 5 Intermediate with 2nd division B.Ed 4 Years Rs: 19575 8 Intermediate with 45% Marks ADE Rs: 11205 4 Intermediate with 45% Marks M.Ed Rs: 13575 2 B.A /Bed Pass M.A Education Rs: 13573 4 B.A Pass M.A Urdu Rs: 9395 4 B.A Pass M.A Islamic Study Rs: 9395 4 B.A Pass M.Sc Pak Study Rs: 11485 4 B.A Pass MLIS Rs: 11485 4 B.A Pass

Matric and Intermediate Programs Aiou Fee Structure

Name of Program First Semester Fees Total Semester Matric Rs. 1300 /- 04 Darse-E-Nazami Group Matric Rs. 1300 /- 04 F.A General Group & I.Com Rs. 1820 /- 04 Darse-E-Nazami Group FA Rs. 1820 /- 04

BS (4 Year) and ADP/BA (2 Year) Programs Aiou Fee Structure

Name of Program First Semester Fees Total Semester AD – Finance & Accounting Rs. 40020 /- 04 AD – Information Technology Management Rs. 27390 /- 04 AD – Library & Information Science Rs. 27390 /- 04 BA [PASS] – Mass Communication Rs. 27390 /- 04 AD- Commerce Rs. 27390 /- 04 B.Com- Commerce Rs. 27390 /- 04 BA (Pass) – Dars-e-Nizami Rs. 11140 /- 04 AD – Finance & Accounting Rs. 40020 /- 04

BS (4 Year) Programs Aiou Fee Structure

Name of Program First Semester Fees Total Semester AD- Arts Rs. 27390 /- 08 BS- Botany Rs. 27390 /- 08 BS- Business Administration Rs. 27390 /- 08 BS- Chemistry Rs. 27390 /- 08 BS- Computer Science Rs. 40020 /- 08 BCS- Computer Science Rs. 40020 /- 08 B.ED (HONS)- Education Rs. 11580 /- 08 B.ED – Education Rs. 27390 /- 08 BS – Gender & Women Studies Rs. 27390 /- 08 B.Sc. – Library & Information Science Rs. 27390 /- 08 BS – Microbiology Rs. 23100 /- 08 BS – Pakistan Studies Rs. 27390 /- 08 BS – Physics Rs. 62000 /- 08

Master Programs Aiou Fee Structure