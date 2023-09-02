Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) is the country’s largest open university that provides distance education to a diverse student population in Pakistan.
AIOU lately opened admissions for the second phase of the Autumn 2023 semester, with applications opening today.
The varsity offers a wide range of programs including B.A General, B.Com, Associate Degree in Education, BS programs, and B.Ed programs. Candidates can also apply for postgraduate diploma and certificate courses available.
AIOU BA Form 2023
Candidates interested in the BA, B.Com and B.Ed program can get the forms and prospectus from AIOU’s Regional Offices and SWIFT Centres.
AIOU BA/Associate Degree Program
First Semester
- Select 1Half Credit Course from Elective Courses
- Compulsory English-I-1423
- Islamiat (C) / Ethics (For Non-Muslim Students Only)-416/418
- Pakistan Studies (C)-417
Second Semester
1. Select 1 Full Credit and 1 Half Credit Course or 3 Half Credit Courses From Elective Courses.
2. Compulsory English-II-1424
Third Semester
1. Select 2 Full Credit Courses or 2 half Credit Courses and 1 Full Credit Course or 4 half Credit Courses From Elective Courses.
Fourth Semester
1. Select 2 Full Credit Courses or 2 half Credit Courses and 1 Full Credit Course or 4 half Credit Courses From Elective Courses.
AIOU Fee Structure All Program
|Program
|First Semester Fees
|Total Semester
|Eligibility
|B.A (Renamed as Associate Degree)
|Rs: 2735
|4
|Inter pass
|B.Ed 1.5 Years
|Rs: 19575
|3
|MA with 2nd division
|B.Ed 2.5 Years
|Rs: 19575
|5
|Intermediate with 2nd division
|B.Ed 4 Years
|Rs: 19575
|8
|Intermediate with 45% Marks
|ADE
|Rs: 11205
|4
|Intermediate with 45% Marks
|M.Ed
|Rs: 13575
|2
|B.A /Bed Pass
|M.A Education
|Rs: 13573
|4
|B.A Pass
|M.A Urdu
|Rs: 9395
|4
|B.A Pass
|M.A Islamic Study
|Rs: 9395
|4
|B.A Pass
|M.Sc Pak Study
|Rs: 11485
|4
|B.A Pass
|MLIS
|Rs: 11485
|4
|B.A Pass
Matric and Intermediate Programs Aiou Fee Structure
|Name of Program
|First Semester Fees
|Total Semester
|Matric
|Rs. 1300 /-
|04
|Darse-E-Nazami Group Matric
|Rs. 1300 /-
|04
|F.A General Group & I.Com
|Rs. 1820 /-
|04
|Darse-E-Nazami Group FA
|Rs. 1820 /-
|04
BS (4 Year) and ADP/BA (2 Year) Programs Aiou Fee Structure
|Name of Program
|First Semester Fees
|Total Semester
|AD – Finance & Accounting
|Rs. 40020 /-
|04
|AD – Information Technology Management
|Rs. 27390 /-
|04
|AD – Library & Information Science
|Rs. 27390 /-
|04
|BA [PASS] – Mass Communication
|Rs. 27390 /-
|04
|AD- Commerce
|Rs. 27390 /-
|04
|B.Com- Commerce
|Rs. 27390 /-
|04
|BA (Pass) – Dars-e-Nizami
|Rs. 11140 /-
|04
|AD – Finance & Accounting
|Rs. 40020 /-
|04
BS (4 Year) Programs Aiou Fee Structure
|Name of Program
|First Semester Fees
|Total Semester
|AD- Arts
|Rs. 27390 /-
|08
|BS- Botany
|Rs. 27390 /-
|08
|BS- Business Administration
|Rs. 27390 /-
|08
|BS- Chemistry
|Rs. 27390 /-
|08
|BS- Computer Science
|Rs. 40020 /-
|08
|BCS- Computer Science
|Rs. 40020 /-
|08
|B.ED (HONS)- Education
|Rs. 11580 /-
|08
|B.ED – Education
|Rs. 27390 /-
|08
|BS – Gender & Women Studies
|Rs. 27390 /-
|08
|B.Sc. – Library & Information Science
|Rs. 27390 /-
|08
|BS – Microbiology
|Rs. 23100 /-
|08
|BS – Pakistan Studies
|Rs. 27390 /-
|08
|BS – Physics
|Rs. 62000 /-
|08
Master Programs Aiou Fee Structure
|Name of Program
|First Semester Fees
|Total Semester
|Post Graduate Diploma in English (TEFL)
|Rs. 10680 /-
|04
|Post Graduate Diploma in Dietetics for Dieticians
|As per Course Selection
|04
|Post Graduate Diploma in Dietetics for Dieticians
|—
|04
|PGD in EPM
|—
|04
|MPA Executive
|As per Course Selection
|04
|MBA in Information Technology
|As per Course Selection
|04
|MBA Executive (Col. MBA/MPA)
|Rs. 31680 /-
|04
|MBA (Marketing & HRM)
|3rd=24915 /-
|04
|MBA (Banking and Finance)
|As per Course Selection
|04
|Master in Library and Information Sciences (MLIS)
|Rs. 12485 /-
|04
|Master in Educational Planning & Management
|Rs. 8360 /-
|04
|Master in Commerce (M.Com)
|Rs. 19800 /-
|04
|M.Sc. Statistics
|Rs. 29000 /-
|04
|M.Sc. Sociology
|Rs. 10200 /-
|04
|M.Sc. Physics
|Rs. 18340 /-
|04
|M.Sc. Pakistan Studies
|Rs. 9315 /-
|04
|M.Sc. Mathematics
|Rs. 29000 /-
|04
|M.Sc. Mass Communication
|Rs. 12040 /-
|04
|M.Sc. Gender & Women Studies
|Rs. 11155 /-
|04
|M.Sc. Gender & Women Studies
|As per Course Selection
|04
|M.Sc. Forestry Extension
|Rs. 15540 /-
|04
|M.Sc. Environmental Design
|As per Course Selection
|04
|M.Sc. Economics
|Rs. 9315 /-
|04
|M.Sc. Community Health and Nutrition
|Rs. 17705 /-
|04
|M.Sc. Chemistry
|Rs. 31624 /-
|04
|M.Sc. Agricultural Extension
|As per Course Selection
|04
|M.Sc. (Hons) Rural Development
|As per Course Selection
|04
|M.Sc. (Hons) Livestock
|—
|04
|M.Ed. Teacher Education
|Rs. 8360 /-
|04
|M.Ed. in Special Education
|Rs. 8360 /-
|04
|M.Ed. Distance and Non-formal Education (DNFE)
|Rs. 8360 /-
|04
|M.Ed. (Science Education)
|Rs. 8360 /-
|04
|M.A Urdu
|Rs. 7475 /-
|04
|M.A Teaching of English (TEFL)
|Rs. 13500 /-
|04
|M.A Teacher Education
|Rs. 12040 /-
|04
|M.A Special Education
|Rs. 12040 /-
|04
|M.A Islamic Studies
|Rs. 11155 /-
|04
|M.A History
|Rs. 10200 /-
|04
|M.A Education (DNFE)
|Rs. 12040 /-
|04
|M.A Arabic
|Rs. 9315 /-
|04
|Certificate Course in Gender & Women Studies
|—
|04