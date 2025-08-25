Punjab government garbage tax imposed – Check monthly charges for houses, shops

LAHORE – The Punjab government has imposed a garbage tax under the “Clean Punjab” initiative, which has initially been enforced in posh and commercial areas across the province. .

Reports said the garbage tax has been implemented following the approval of the Punjab cabinet under the Clean Punjab initiative.

There are different categories for urban and rural areas while the tax also varies depending on the size of the house.

How much tax will be charged from homes?

In urban areas, a 5-marla house will be charged Rs300 per month, while in rural areas Rs200 garbage tax will be collected.

In cities, 5 to 10 marla houses will be charged Rs500, while in villages a fixed Rs200 will be collected.

For houses from 10 marla to one kanal, Rs1,000 will be collected in cities, and Rs400 in rural areas.

Similarly, houses from two to four kanals will be charged Rs2,000, and houses over four kanals will be taxed Rs5,000, while in rural areas homes over two kanals will be taxed Rs400.

Garbage Tax for shopkeepers and offices

In cities, small shops will be charged Rs500, while in villages Rs300. Medium-sized shops in cities will be taxed Rs1,000, while in rural areas Rs700 garbage tax will be taken.

Large commercial centers will be charged Rs3,000 in cities, and Rs2,000 in villages.

LWMC has formally started the distribution of the garbage tax, while the bills’ distribution and collection will be handled by LWMC’s revenue and operational team.