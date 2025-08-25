Islamabad SSP Traffic removed after President Zardari’s convoy deviates from VVIP route

ISLAMABAD – A senior traffic police officer was removed after a security lapse during President Asif Ali Zardari’s movement in Islamabad last week.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Traffic Retired Captain Syed Zeeshan Haider, who held a dual role as SSP Security, was relieved of his responsibilities following the deviation of the President’s convoy from its designated VVIP route.

Haider, a Grade-18 officer, is now facing departmental scrutiny over alleged negligence and poor coordination during the high-level movement.

The incident occurred on Thursday evening as the president, accompanied by Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and other officials, was traveling to a private visit in Bahria Town from the Presidency.

Despite a pre-arranged security plan and a secured route, the motorcade unintentionally bypassed the correct turn at Koral Chowk and continued further along the Expressway, moving beyond the established security perimeter.

The police officials confirmed that this breach not only posed a potential threat to the President’s safety but also raised questions about the preparedness and efficiency of the security and traffic management teams responsible for safeguarding VVIP movements.

Authorities have launched an internal review, and further administrative actions are expected following the findings.