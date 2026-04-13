Punjab focuses on transit points as polio vaccination campaign begins

Punjab has focused transit points to check virus transmission as the polio vaccination campaign began on Monday.

Uzma Kardar, Chief Minister’s Focal Person for Polio, formally inaugurated the campaign by administering drops at the Children’s Hospital.

Speaking on the occasion, she highlighted that in 2025, 17 districts were affected by poliovirus; however, the situation has shown significant improvement, with zero positive environmental samples reported across the province.

She further stated that polio teams have been deployed at all entry and exit points across the province. She added that 2026 is envisioned as the year for polio eradication from Pakistan. She also emphasised the critical role of doctors in countering misinformation in the age of fake news.

Dr Masood Sadiq urged that all children under five must receive polio drops during every campaign. He noted that migrant populations can contribute to the spread of poliovirus. He also highlighted that pediatric experts and young doctors will be engaged as ambassadors for polio awareness.

Dr Zahid Munir shared that the campaign will continue for seven days in Lahore and four days in other districts, with a target of reaching over 23.3 million children across Punjab.

Dr Kaleem Akhtar emphasised that the mission must continue until complete eradication is achieved, while Dr Nasir Rana stated that ensuring access to every child remains the top priority.

Dr Tipu noted that the negative environmental samples across Punjab reflect collective efforts and stressed that parental and community cooperation is essential for success.

Punjab has shown significant progress in recent months against poliovirus transmission. Environmental surveillance indicates a sustained decline in virus detection, with all reported samples testing negative in March 2026—marking an important epidemiological milestone.

In 2025, several districts reported poliovirus circulation, prompting intensified outbreak response activities, including enhanced vaccination rounds, strengthened transit-point vaccination, and high-risk area micro-planning.

Lahore remains a key reservoir district requiring an extended campaign duration and intensified monitoring. Across the province, over 23.3 million children under five are targeted in each National Immunisation Drive.

The provincial strategy continues to focus on reaching missed children, improving access in high-risk union councils, and strengthening routine immunisation linkages to achieve and sustain a polio-free Punjab.