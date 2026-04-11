Immediate local government elections urged amid governance concerns

A renewed call for the immediate conduct of local government elections has emerged as community leaders, activists, and stakeholders highlighted growing concerns over the absence of a governance system at the local levels.

Stakeholders termed the absence of elected local governments a key factor behind a widening development deficit and weakened public service delivery.

Speaking at a session focused on community mobilisation and local governance, Arshad Mahmood Mirza noted that the absence of a functional local government system has created a gap in grassroots development planning, resulting in delays in municipal service delivery, reduced accountability, and limited citizen participation in decision-making processes.

He observed that a disconnect often develops between elected representatives and the electorate after general elections, which weakens public interaction and trust. To address this, he said, participatory sessions are being organised where citizens are encouraged to directly share their concerns, opinions, and local issues. He added that such initiatives aim to bridge communication gaps and promote inclusive decision-making.

Highlighting collective efforts, Mirza said that a joint voice is being raised for the early conduct of local government elections. He underlined that strengthening grassroots governance is essential for addressing area-specific issues within a structured and constitutional framework.

Mirza also shared that, in response to these challenges, communities have been mobilised to take part in self-help initiatives. Through these efforts, citizens have been involved in identifying, designing, executing, and monitoring development schemes. He said that as part of an ongoing phase set to conclude in May 2026, a total of 64 development schemes have been completed under this participatory approach.

Hina Noureen stated that video documentaries of selected projects would be presented to highlight progress achieved under these initiatives, followed by detailed briefings on their outcomes and impact.

Salman Abid pointed out that the prolonged absence of local government elections has led to multiple governance challenges, including delays in municipal services, reduced community participation in development planning, and continued civic issues that could otherwise be addressed more effectively through elected representatives.

He noted that administrative affairs are currently being managed by appointed officials, which has further weakened public ownership of local development processes. He added that the lack of elected local institutions has also contributed to what he described as a “development deficit,” particularly in areas where local-level prioritisation and accountability mechanisms are absent.

Irfan Mufti raised concerns over the prolonged delay in holding local government elections. Since January 2022, local government affairs have been administered by appointed officials, leaving citizens without an effective elected platform for resolving local issues.

Muhammad Tahseen emphasised the need for coordinated efforts to force the government to implement relevant constitutional provisions to ensure democratic governance at the grassroots level.

Mehr Safdar observed that political priorities often diverge from public needs, adding that interest in local government issues tends to surface selectively depending on political context rather than consistent democratic commitment.

Rubina Jameel highlighted the importance of representation from within communities, particularly women. She said that women’s participation in local governance structures ensures stronger representation and more effective advocacy for community needs.

Zahid Islam stated that assemblies had already deliberated on the matter and passed relevant regulations. Expressing concern over systemic delays, he criticised the lack of political will and institutional inefficiencies that, he said, continue to undermine local representation.

As part of future steps, participants proposed the formation of a broad-based platform titled the “Coalition for Local Government in Punjab”, aimed at bringing together stakeholders working on governance reform. Its objective is to facilitate the early restoration of a fully functional and representative local government system in Punjab.