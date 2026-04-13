Peshawar beat Multan to continue winning streak in PSL 2026

Peshawar Zalmi beat Multan Sultans by 24 runs in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 match at Karachi’s National Bank Stadium on Monday.

Chasing a challenging 197-run target for victory, Multan Sultans reached 172/8 in their quota of 20 overs, despite a steady start.

Shan Masood was the highest scorer, who made 35 off just 19 balls, striking five boundaries. Josh Phillipe contributed 32 off 17 balls, Steven Smith 31 off 29 balls, skipper Ashton Turner 20 off 13 balls, and Sahibzada Farhan 17 off 10 balls, while Mohammad Nawaz made 16 off 16 balls.

Player of the match Sufiyan Muqeem bagged three wickets, and Nahid Rana and Iftikhar Ahmed two each, while Aamer Jamal got one wicket.

After being asked to bat first, Peshawar Zalmi reached 196/6 in the allocated 20 overs. Kusal Mendis was the top scorer with 68 off 40 balls, laced with six fours and three maximums.

Mohammad Haris made a quickfire 38 off just 17 balls, hitting four fours and three maximums. Farhan Yousaf contributed a valuable 30 off 22 balls, striking three maximums.

Skipper Babar Azam made 18 off 20 balls, and Michael Bracewell 14 off eight balls, while Iftikhar Ahmed contributed 10 off five balls.

Muhammad Ismail and Peter Siddle bagged two wickets each, while Mohammad Nawaz and Mohammad Wasim took one wicket apiece.