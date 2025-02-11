Punjab CM announces laptops for more 1,100 students; check who is eligible?

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has announced laptops for more 1,100 students participating in Jashan-e-Steam.

Jashan-e-Steam Punjab 2025 is an exciting initiative that aims at fostering innovation, creativity, and scientific curiosity among students of middle and higher secondary schools. Organized by the STEAM Policy Unit Punjab in collaboration with the Pak Alliance for Maths and Science (PAMS) Welfare Trust, this competition represents an attractive opportunity for students and schools participating in the Steam Pakistan program to showcase their talent and critical thinking skills.

The Punjab chief minister attended the event on Tuesday in Lahore where he also addressed the participating students.

She called soil of Punjab rich and fertile as a total of 275,000 outstanding students took part in Jashan-e-Steam event. She also personally inspected all students stalls at the event.

She also praised Punjab’s Minister for Education, Rana Sikandar Hayat, for playing a key role in recognizing students’ talents.

She said 30,000 students have already received the “Honhaar Scholarship”. Additionally, the number of Honhaar Scholarships has been increased to 50,000.

During her address, she announced that 1,100 students, who are attending the Jashan-e-Steam will be given laptops by the government.

Who Are Eligible?

As per official announcement, the 1,100 students participating in Jashan-e-Steam will get the laptops.