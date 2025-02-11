AGL51.74▲ 4.7 (0.10%)AIRLINK192.01▲ 5.7 (0.03%)BOP10.83▲ 0.55 (0.05%)CNERGY7.45▼ -0.08 (-0.01%)DCL8.53▲ 0.27 (0.03%)DFML51.81▲ 4.51 (0.10%)DGKC108.95▲ 5.39 (0.05%)FCCL38.7▲ 1.69 (0.05%)FFL14.75▲ 0.09 (0.01%)HUBC131.93▲ 2.63 (0.02%)HUMNL13.45▼ -0.06 (0.00%)KEL4.49▲ 0.04 (0.01%)KOSM6.06▲ 0.08 (0.01%)MLCF45.07▲ 1.65 (0.04%)NBP75.74▼ -0.34 (0.00%)OGDC208.19▲ 7.22 (0.04%)PAEL40.52▲ 0.87 (0.02%)PIBTL8.27▲ 0.46 (0.06%)PPL180.41▲ 8.53 (0.05%)PRL34.42▼ -0.29 (-0.01%)PTC22.68▲ 0.33 (0.01%)SEARL105.33▲ 0.17 (0.00%)TELE8.53▲ 0.28 (0.03%)TOMCL33.95▲ 1.74 (0.05%)TPLP12.36▲ 0.66 (0.06%)TREET21.15▲ 0.2 (0.01%)TRG66.11▼ -0.12 (0.00%)UNITY30.21▲ 0.42 (0.01%)WTL1.56▲ 0.03 (0.02%)

Punjab CM announces laptops for more 1,100 students; check who is eligible?

Punjab Cm Laptop Scheme New Minimum Marks Eligibility Announced
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has announced laptops for more 1,100 students participating in Jashan-e-Steam.

Jashan-e-Steam Punjab 2025 is an exciting initiative that aims at fostering innovation, creativity, and scientific curiosity among students of middle and higher secondary schools. Organized by the STEAM Policy Unit Punjab in collaboration with the Pak Alliance for Maths and Science (PAMS) Welfare Trust, this competition represents an attractive opportunity for students and schools participating in the Steam Pakistan program to showcase their talent and critical thinking skills.

The Punjab chief minister attended the event on Tuesday in Lahore where he also addressed the participating students.

She called soil of Punjab rich and fertile as a total of 275,000 outstanding students took part in Jashan-e-Steam event. She also personally inspected all students stalls at the event.

She also praised Punjab’s Minister for Education, Rana Sikandar Hayat, for playing a key role in recognizing students’ talents.

She said 30,000 students have already received the “Honhaar Scholarship”. Additionally, the number of Honhaar Scholarships has been increased to 50,000.

During her address, she announced that 1,100 students, who are attending the Jashan-e-Steam will be given laptops by the government.

Who Are Eligible?

As per official announcement, the 1,100 students participating in Jashan-e-Steam will get the laptops.

Our Correspondent

Related Posts

  • Pakistan, Top News

Judicial, Anti-Corruption Reforms at forefront of Chief Justice Afridi-IMF delegation meeting

  • Pakistan

Pakistan slips two places on Transparency International’s corruption perception index

  • Pakistan

iPhone 16 Pro Max updated 1-year installment plan with zero markup in Pakistan

  • Featured, Pakistan

Pakistan’s EV Revolution ‘Electric Chalao, Paisay Bachao’ for cleaner, greener future

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer