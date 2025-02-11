Judicial, Anti-Corruption Reforms at forefront of Chief Justice Afridi-IMF delegation meeting

ISLAMABAD – International Monetary Fund (IMF) delegation seeks details on Pakistan’s judicial system and governance in meeting with Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi on Tuesday.

During the high-level huddle, Pakistan’s top judge briefed IMF delegation over judicial system reforms, as the visiting dignitaries landed in South Asian nation for a week-long visit to review regulatory systems as part of the $7 billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF) deal.

Chief Justice Afridi said the IMF delegation will look into judicial reforms and Pakistan’s National Judicial Policy, stressing that the timing of the IMF team’s visit was ideal, as it coincides with ongoing efforts to strengthen the country’s judicial system.

The team of global institutions focused on property rights, with suggestions provided for enhancing their protection. Afridi discussed plans for reform, including the creation of special benches in high courts to ensure the swift hearing of cases. The delegation expressed particular interest in safeguarding foreign investments in Pakistan.

Addressing concerns over transparency, Justie Afridi cleared that the judiciary’s role is not to disclose all details, reiterating that the independence of the judiciary is enshrined in Pakistan’s Constitution. He further explained that the high courts are responsible for overseeing the subordinate judiciary.

Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening its institutions, fighting corruption, and fostering a more inclusive business environment was reiterated, aligning with the goals of the IMF’s $7 billion bailout package.