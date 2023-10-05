Chaired by Caretaker Chief Minister MohsinNaqvi, a meeting of Punjab Cabinet has decided to launch an extensive crackdown on criminal gangs and mafias operating within private housing schemes.

During the meeting here in Rawalpindi on Wednesday, the provincial cabinet also resolved to streamline the issuance of NOCs for businesses, ensuring a smoother process across various departments. Chief Minister MohsinNaqvi emphasized the expeditious completion of Rawalpindi Ring Road project.

Meanwhile Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab MohsinNaqvi and cabinet members conducted a visit to the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry where he laid the foundation stone of the business women, small & medium enterprises and cottage industries display center by digging the soil with a shovel at the project site.

In his address, the chief minister proposed that the business community take charge of a government hospital and manage it independently. He also announced the expansion of the Central Business District Authority from Lahore to Rawalpindi.

Describing the cabinet meeting in Rawalpindi as a distinctive honor, the CM underscored the collaborative efforts of the government to bring relief to the people.

Emphasizing the importance of teamwork, CM stated, “Positive results can only be achieved when the team works together. We are dedicated to providing relief to the public by making full use of the time available.”

MohsinNaqvi also highlighted the inclusion of business communities in various boards based on merit and assured that this inclusion would extend to other boards as well. He anticipated a boost in economic activities in Rawalpindi with the initiation of the Central Business District within a month, addressing several concerns of the business community.

Calling on the businessmen to contribute to the improvement of hospitals, the chief minister mentioned the transformation of the Urology Hospital into a PKLI, significantly enhancing its standards. He commended Provincial Minister SM Tanveer and the chief secretary Punjab for their dedicated work on the one-window operation.

Highlighting the study of the one-window operation model in China, the CM announced its implementation by establishing a one-window operation facility in alignment with the recommendations of the six major chambers of commerce and industries in Punjab. The finalization of this operation is expected in the coming days, facilitating seamless interaction between the business community and 36 departments. He also pledged to issue NOCs to the business community within 15 days.

Group leader SohailAltaf lauded MohsinNaqvi for achieving significant milestones in a short period and for his tireless commitment to public service. President RCCI SaqibRafiq also addressed the ceremony which was attended by provincial ministers, the chief secretary, secretaries, the IG, the commissioner, the RPO and others.