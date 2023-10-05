The Islamabad High Court on Wednesday said the hearing of PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s bail plea in the cipher case would be held in an open court, but would be in-camera when “sensitive information” is discussed.

The decision came as the IHC disposed of the application filed by the Federal Investigation Agency seeking in-camera proceedings of the PTI chief’s bail plea in the case.

The cipher case pertains to a diplomatic document which reportedly went missing from Imran’s possession. The PTI alleges that it contained a threat from the United States to oust the party chairman from office.

Earlier this week, the FIA had sought in-camera proceedings of the PTI chief’s bail plea in the cipher case and had informed the IHC that an open hearing of the same could pose a “risk of deteriorating relations with other countries”.

A day ago, the Ministry of Law and Justice issued a notification for the jail trial of the ex-premier and former foreign minister in the cipher case.

The notification cited the request of Judge Special Court (Official Secrets Act) and stated that the “Law and Justice Division has ‘No Objection’ to the jail trial of the accused in which he is confined, under the Official Secrets Act.”

Meanwhile, a special court on Thursday adjourned a hearing of a cipher case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan and Vice-Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi till October 9 without any proceedings.

Special court Judge Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain presided over the proceedings in Adiala jail in line with the notification of the Ministry of Law. The Federal Investigation Agency team, and the special prosecutor appeared before the court.