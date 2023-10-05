Pakistan Muslim League-N President Shehbaz Sharif has reassured that party supremo Nawaz Sharif is coming back to the country not totake “revenge but in fact to bring the country out of crisis”.

Addressing a political gathering in Lahore on Wednesday, Shehbaz once again reiterated and confirmed his brother’s homecoming on October 21 and said that Nawaz is coming back to serve the people of Pakistan and to once again recommence the journey towards prosperity.

Asking the party workers to get ready to welcome Nawaz to highlight the injustice done to him, Shehbaz said that the people of Pakistan — due to the ouster of Nawaz — were “in fact deprived of progress and development”.

Commenting on the performance of the Nawaz-led PML-N government, the former PM said that his brother came into power at a time when the country faced long hours of load-shedding. In only four years Nawaz Sharif rooted out load-shedding, he added.

“During Nawaz Sharif’s tenure [as prime minister] flour was sold at Rs35 per kilogramme,” the PML-N president said while comparing economic indicators and inflation during Nawaz’s previous term as premier with that of now. “I will work with Nawaz Sharif […] to put the country back on track for development and growth.”

Recalling the PML-N supremo’s achievements, Shehbaz said that his brother — despite then-US president Bill Clinton’s telephone call — conducted six nuclear tests in response to India’s atomic tests.